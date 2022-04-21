Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of PulteGroup Call Options (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 9,941 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,498% compared to the typical daily volume of 622 call options.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 8.04%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 23.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,600,000 after buying an additional 376,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,732,000 after buying an additional 61,323 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 12.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.