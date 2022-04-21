STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Receives €46.85 Consensus PT from Analysts

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €46.85 ($50.38).

STM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($51.61) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

STM stock opened at €35.69 ($38.38) on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($13.33) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($23.06). The business’s 50-day moving average is €37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €39.90.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

