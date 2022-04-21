Stifel Nicolaus Cuts A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target to $73.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AOS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.17.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $66.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $60.39 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average is $73.73. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 189.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

