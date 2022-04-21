Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,500 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.52% of Steven Madden worth $19,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,661,000 after buying an additional 2,088,717 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at $43,593,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1,413.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 565,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,697,000 after purchasing an additional 527,827 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the third quarter worth about $19,553,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,529,000 after buying an additional 348,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.23. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $51.56.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.03 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.22%. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

About Steven Madden (Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.