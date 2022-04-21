Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Trading Down 0.7%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.47. Approximately 42,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 48,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

The company has a market cap of C$102.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.33.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

