Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded up $6.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.37. 44,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,828. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.17. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $93.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,252,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 810,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,296,000 after buying an additional 120,345 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 719,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,644,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

STLD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

