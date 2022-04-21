Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS.

STLD traded up $5.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 810,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,296,000 after buying an additional 120,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

