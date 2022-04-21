Stealth Reaches Market Cap of $1.23 Million (XST)

Stealth (XST) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $3,679.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003033 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002434 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00010140 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009012 BTC.

Stealth Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

