State Street (NYSE:STT) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of State Street from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.00.

NYSE STT opened at $75.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.35.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

