StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Declares Dividend of $0.25

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2524 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS SRHBY opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. StarHub has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $9.50.

StarHub Company Profile

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. The company operates in four segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, High Security Assurance Product, and Regional Information Communication Technology.

