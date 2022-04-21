Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $105.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by MKM Partners from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.81.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX stock opened at $80.17 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $78.88 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $92.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.50.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.83%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.