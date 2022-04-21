Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Given New $159.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $159.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Stanley Black & Decker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.67.

NYSE:SWK opened at $144.28 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $136.62 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.78. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

