SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.85

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SSPPF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas lowered SSP Group to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered SSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

