SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on SPX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of SPX stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.85. 695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,075. SPX has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $54.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPX during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in SPX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

