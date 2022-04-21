Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.010-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.54 million.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ SPWH traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.99. 231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,459. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $482.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $416.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.78 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 102,285 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 366,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 32,044 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

