Sport and Leisure (SNL) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Sport and Leisure has a total market cap of $120.68 million and approximately $42.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sport and Leisure has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Sport and Leisure coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sport and Leisure Profile

Sport and Leisure (CRYPTO:SNL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. Sport and Leisure’s official Twitter account is @snltoken . The official website for Sport and Leisure is www.snltoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

Sport and Leisure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sport and Leisure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sport and Leisure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sport and Leisure using one of the exchanges listed above.

