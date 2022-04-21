Spores Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $700,153.00 (SPO)

Spores Network (SPO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Spores Network has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $700,153.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spores Network has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Spores Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00045707 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.25 or 0.07366333 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,707.07 or 0.99736803 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00035893 BTC.

Spores Network Coin Profile

Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,506,556 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spores Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spores Network directly using US dollars.

