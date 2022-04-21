SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $5.18 on Thursday, hitting $483.72. 1,216,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,752. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $482.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.53. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $452.89 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

