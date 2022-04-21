Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.58 Million

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $13.58 million and $560,764.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 105,407,767 coins. The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

