Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) Trading Up 82.6% Over Last 7 Days

Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. Spaceswap SHAKE has a total market cap of $851,303.83 and approximately $6,651.00 worth of Spaceswap SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spaceswap SHAKE coin can currently be purchased for $1,121.61 or 0.02705745 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Spaceswap SHAKE has traded 82.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00045309 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,059.12 or 0.07379735 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,456.98 or 1.00009608 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00036211 BTC.

Spaceswap SHAKE Coin Profile

Spaceswap SHAKE’s total supply is 759 coins. Spaceswap SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

