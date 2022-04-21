Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,590 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 28.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE LUV opened at $47.33 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.34.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.