South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Issues Earnings Results

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS SABK opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55. South Atlantic Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SABK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Atlantic Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens upgraded South Atlantic Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

