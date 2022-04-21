Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) to report sales of $42.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.10 million. Sotherly Hotels posted sales of $22.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year sales of $178.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.20 million to $182.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $194.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOHO. StockNews.com began coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Sotherly Hotels stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 31,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.81. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $4.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 20.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

