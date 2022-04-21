Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Announces Earnings Results

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,353. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $54.34 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day moving average of $59.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is -211.76%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,629,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,316,000 after acquiring an additional 284,333 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 101,470 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 350.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 26,746 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SON. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.14.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

