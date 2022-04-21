Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Down 5.1%

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) shares were down 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.55 and last traded at $16.55. Approximately 4,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 381,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sohu.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $622.21 million, a P/E ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84.

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $192.99 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Analysts expect that Sohu.com Limited will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 303,144 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 60,794 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,130,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 372,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 6.9% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 338,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 21,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.