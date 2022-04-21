Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 35,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 386,201 shares.The stock last traded at $15.15 and had previously closed at $15.83.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sohu.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $550.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.84.

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $192.99 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

