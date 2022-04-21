SnowGem Hits Market Cap of $1.36 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the dollar. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00087387 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000850 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 56.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.