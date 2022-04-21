Snowball (SNOB) Market Cap Hits $699,686.20

Snowball (SNOB) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded 41.9% higher against the dollar. Snowball has a market capitalization of $699,686.20 and $3,928.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00046329 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.27 or 0.07403790 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00037788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,687.43 or 0.99973425 BTC.

Snowball’s total supply is 17,604,465 coins and its circulating supply is 5,093,784 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

