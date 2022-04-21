Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2022

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark began coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Snap from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Snap from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Snap from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.94.

Snap stock opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Snap has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 12,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $418,072.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,093,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,592,969.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $271,061.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 229,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,601.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,243,234 shares of company stock worth $47,018,853 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

