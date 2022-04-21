Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.60

Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.60 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 26.40 ($0.34). Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) shares last traded at GBX 25.60 ($0.33), with a volume of 16,586 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 25.60. The company has a market capitalization of £63.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.41.
About Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT)
