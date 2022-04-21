Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.60. Smith Micro Software shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 242,872 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMSI. TheStreet cut Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Dawson James cut their target price on Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of $180.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56.

Smith Micro Software ( NASDAQ:SMSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,688 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 65,347 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

