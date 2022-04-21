Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) Receives GBX 1,053 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,053 ($13.70).

SMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,080 ($14.05) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.24) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

LON SMS traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 865 ($11.25). 150,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,591. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 267.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 763.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 792.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Smart Metering Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 670 ($8.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,038 ($13.51).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

In related news, insider Miriam Greenwood sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 719 ($9.35), for a total transaction of £15,178.09 ($19,747.71).

About Smart Metering Systems (Get Rating)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.