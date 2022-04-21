Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.40

Shares of Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.19. Skkynet Cloud Systems shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 600 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40.
About Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skkynet Cloud Systems (SKKY)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.