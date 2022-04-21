Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.40

Shares of Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.19. Skkynet Cloud Systems shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40.

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc, an industrial middleware vendor, provides connectivity and data acquisition solutions to various industrial and office hardware and software products worldwide. The company offers DataHub software that includes applications for real-time graphical web display of data; connecting data from open process control, dynamic data exchange, and Modbus servers to analyze the status of factory production, embedded systems, or financial strategies; connecting data from MQTT clients to connect remote sensors and other cloud-based services; and data mirroring.

