Sino Agro Food (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.06. Sino Agro Food shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 200 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

Sino Agro Food Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIAF)

Sino Agro Food, Inc operates as an agriculture technology and natural food holding company in the People Republic of China. It operates through Fishery Development, HU Plantation, Organic Fertilizer and Bread Grass, and Cattle Farm Development divisions. The Fishery Development division provides engineering, technology, and consulting services for fishery farms management, technology transfers, and seafood sales and marketing.

