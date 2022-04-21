SingularityDAO Price Tops $1.65 on Major Exchanges (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. One SingularityDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00003990 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityDAO has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. SingularityDAO has a total market capitalization of $63.72 million and $4.71 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00033447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00104253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SingularityDAO Coin Profile

SingularityDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

