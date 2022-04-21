Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $164.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $166.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.83.

NYSE SI opened at $136.07 on Wednesday. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $80.78 and a one year high of $239.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.46.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,197,000 after purchasing an additional 502,455 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $44,755,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,059,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 69.7% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,837,000 after acquiring an additional 362,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 87.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,174,000 after acquiring an additional 331,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

