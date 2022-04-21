Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) and Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) Head to Head Analysis

Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB – Get Rating) and Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Iowa First Bancshares and Silvergate Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Silvergate Capital 44.71% 7.36% 0.64%

83.5% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Iowa First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Iowa First Bancshares and Silvergate Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iowa First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Silvergate Capital 0 1 8 0 2.89

Silvergate Capital has a consensus price target of $206.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.39%. Given Silvergate Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than Iowa First Bancshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iowa First Bancshares and Silvergate Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A $2.50 million $2.65 15.51 Silvergate Capital $175.65 million 24.50 $78.53 million $2.89 47.08

Silvergate Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Iowa First Bancshares. Iowa First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silvergate Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Iowa First Bancshares has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvergate Capital has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Silvergate Capital beats Iowa First Bancshares on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iowa First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental organizations in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and non-owner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans. The company also provides safe deposit, funds transmitting, trust, debit and credit card, Internet banking, automated teller machine, and other banking services. It operates through 4 locations in Muscatine and 2 locations in Fairfield, Iowa. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. Silvergate Capital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

