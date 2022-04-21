Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Up 8%

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) shares shot up 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.91 and last traded at $45.91. 6,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 333,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SILK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.62.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.91 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a negative net margin of 49.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,301,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,653,797.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

