Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the semiconductor producer on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Silicon Motion Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to earn $8.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $76.16 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $58.86 and a 52-week high of $96.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.55.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $264.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.85 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $135.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,536 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 570.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $59,369,000 after buying an additional 537,188 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

