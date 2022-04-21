Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading Down 4.6%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.49 and last traded at $16.49. 16,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 307,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

Several research firms recently commented on SGML. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Sigma Lithium from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 16th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,037,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 37,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

