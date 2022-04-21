Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Up to $17.11

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.11, but opened at $17.83. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 923 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGML. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,844,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $3,114,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

