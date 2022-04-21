SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. SI-BONE has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $37.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $744.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 62.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $67,681.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $90,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,946 shares of company stock worth $344,255. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth about $43,762,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in SI-BONE by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,090,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,646,000 after buying an additional 825,476 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SI-BONE by 309.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after buying an additional 760,836 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth about $16,445,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SI-BONE by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,962,000 after buying an additional 304,050 shares in the last quarter.

SI-BONE Company Profile (Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

