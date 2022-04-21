SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Anthony J. Recupero Sells 577 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $11,493.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,536.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SIBN opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 9.73. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $37.21. The firm has a market cap of $744.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 62.75%. The company had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in SI-BONE by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,090,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,646,000 after acquiring an additional 825,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SI-BONE by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,962,000 after acquiring an additional 304,050 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,762,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 309.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after buying an additional 760,836 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,589,000 after buying an additional 159,357 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIBN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

