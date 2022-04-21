Short Interest in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Declines By 19.5%

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,100 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 442,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 140,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of UVV stock opened at $60.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.70. Universal has a 12-month low of $46.24 and a 12-month high of $60.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.15.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $652.64 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.83%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Universal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UVV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Universal by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Universal by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Universal by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

