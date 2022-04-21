Short Interest in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Declines By 18.8%

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:PSET opened at $55.82 on Thursday. Principal Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.84.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Quality ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.
