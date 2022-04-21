Short Interest in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Declines By 18.8%

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:PSET opened at $55.82 on Thursday. Principal Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Quality ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 124.8% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,385 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

