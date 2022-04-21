Shopping Price Up 10.9% Over Last Week (SPI)

Shopping (SPI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for about $9.92 or 0.00024072 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $9.11 million and approximately $339,980.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00045495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,029.26 or 0.07350568 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,312.24 or 1.00245032 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00036132 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 918,139 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

