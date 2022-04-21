Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Short Interest Down 20.7% in March

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,910,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 18,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 26.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFT. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Shift Technologies from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SFT opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.02. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $9.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $196.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.34 million. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 123.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 40.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.