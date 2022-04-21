SHIELD Trading 25.9% Higher Over Last Week (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $130,580.54 and $16.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,069.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.05 or 0.07371305 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.13 or 0.00268917 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.65 or 0.00802603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00014107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.03 or 0.00663274 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00087497 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00392704 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

