Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCL. TD Securities lowered Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shares of SCL stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.02. 156,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,124. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.32. Shawcor has a 1-year low of C$4.24 and a 1-year high of C$6.75. The company has a market cap of C$353.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.98.

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$266.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$252.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shawcor will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.