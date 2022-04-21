SFE Investment Counsel Sells 87,167 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,167 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of BSJM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 128,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,276. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07.

